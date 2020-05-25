Global  

COVID-19 Pandemic Uniting Canadians Like No Other Event In Decades

Eurasia Review Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Canada’s response to the pandemic contrasts markedly with the political partisanship displayed in U.S.

A new study by researchers from McGill University and the University of Toronto finds a cross-partisan consensus on battling COVID-19 in Canada. Unlike in the U.S., this consensus is fostering broad agreement on the threats...
