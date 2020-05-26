WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 declining
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
The World Health Organization issued a warning on Monday to countries that are flattening their COVID-19 curve. It said countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak. Reuters reports WHO...
Britain has passed the peak of coronavirus infections and the Government is to set out a plan for easing lockdown restrictions. In order to adjust the isolation measures five tests need to be met but..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:47Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK lockdown will continue as he insisted he would not risk a second peak in the disease by relaxing restrictions too quickly. The Prime Minister returned to take..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
Tweets about this
Marc Dylan WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 declining https://t.co/GMXM3WOPgy 1 minute ago
sarah RT @NBCNews: WHO warns of "immediate second peak" in countries where coronavirus infections are declining. https://t.co/e4mXp0ooIk 2 minutes ago
Mother Nature RT @TheLastWord: World Health Organization warns of 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 declining https://t.co/ERhsysgR18 https://t.co/fj… 2 minutes ago