Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 declining

Reuters India Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: WHO Warns World Could See A Pandemic Second Wave If Countries Re-Open Too Soon

WHO Warns World Could See A Pandemic Second Wave If Countries Re-Open Too Soon 00:34

 The World Health Organization issued a warning on Monday to countries that are flattening their COVID-19 curve. It said countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak. Reuters reports WHO...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Have the Government’s five key lockdown tests been met? [Video]

Have the Government’s five key lockdown tests been met?

Britain has passed the peak of coronavirus infections and the Government is to set out a plan for easing lockdown restrictions. In order to adjust the isolation measures five tests need to be met but..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published
Boris Johnson says UK making progress against Covid-19 as he returns to No 10 [Video]

Boris Johnson says UK making progress against Covid-19 as he returns to No 10

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK lockdown will continue as he insisted he would not risk a second peak in the disease by relaxing restrictions too quickly. The Prime Minister returned to take..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Tweets about this

Marc_Dylan

Marc Dylan WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 declining https://t.co/GMXM3WOPgy 1 minute ago

sauer_kraut22

sarah RT @NBCNews: WHO warns of "immediate second peak" in countries where coronavirus infections are declining. https://t.co/e4mXp0ooIk 2 minutes ago

tempkt

Mother Nature RT @TheLastWord: World Health Organization warns of 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 declining https://t.co/ERhsysgR18 https://t.co/fj… 2 minutes ago

sametkasik

Samet Kasik WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where COVID-19 declining #covid19 #coronavirus https://t.co/UadwNHmrRp 2 minutes ago

RadioPakistan

Radio Pakistan #WHO emergencies head @DrMikeRyan says the countries where #coronavirus infections are declining could still face a… https://t.co/SgMHPWDrpn 5 minutes ago

waqqqasssss

بہلول صفت لوگ! RT @RadioPakistan: #WHO warns of second peak in areas where COVID-19 is declining #FollowCovidSafeSOPsOnEid #TogetherWeCan #CoronavirusPan… 6 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut WHO warns of ‘second peak’ in areas where coronavirus declining https://t.co/OrowT1b1Ie https://t.co/aBas4M4DoK 6 minutes ago

anonrc

rachel campbell WHO warns of "second peak" in areas where COVID-19 declining: https://t.co/n6TySg4gkf via @AOL 6 minutes ago