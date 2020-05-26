Out of the house: Democrat Biden makes first public appearance in weeks
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday made his first public appearance outside his Delaware home since quarantining himself due to the coronavirus pandemic 10 weeks ago, visiting a nearby veterans memorial to mark the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.
Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and his wife laid a wreath at a veterans park in Delaware on Memorial Day. This was his first public appearance outside his house in Wilmington since pausing in-person campaign events in March because of the pandemic.
