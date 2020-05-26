Global  

Coronavirus: Amid mass testing in Wuhan, China sees 51 new cases

Mid-Day Tuesday, 26 May 2020
China has reported 51 COVID-19 cases, including 40 asymptomatic infections, majority of them in the contagion's first epicentre Wuhan, where over six million tests have been conducted in the last 10 days, health officials said on Monday.

Out of the 40 asymptomatic cases, 38 were reported in Wuhan, which is currently undergoing...
