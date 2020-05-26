CEO buys struggling New Zealand media firm for 1 dollar!

Global  

Mid-Day Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
One of New Zealand's largest media organisations will be sold for a single dollar to its chief executive, the owners announced Monday. The organisation Stuff prints many of the nation's daily newspapers and runs a popular news website of the same name. It employs about 900 staff, including 400 journalists. Owned by Australia's...
