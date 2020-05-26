|
Russia reports record one-day rise in coronavirus deaths
|
|
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Russia said on Tuesday 174 people with the coronavirus had died in the past 24 hours, a record one-day amount that pushed the nationwide death toll to 3,807.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Allegheny Co. Reports 28 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths
Allegheny County reports 28 new cases of coronavirus and for the second day in a row, no additional deaths. This brings the countywide case count to 1,805 and keeps the death toll at 150.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:20Published
Tweets about this