Russia reports record one-day rise in coronavirus deaths

Reuters Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Russia said on Tuesday 174 people with the coronavirus had died in the past 24 hours, a record one-day amount that pushed the nationwide death toll to 3,807.
