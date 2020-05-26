Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Child labour, marriages on rise in Yemen as COVID spreads: U.N. agency

Reuters Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
The U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday its work in Yemen was near a "potential breaking point" as coronavirus spreads in the war-damaged country, with rising numbers of families resorting to begging, child labour and marrying of children.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Pregnant migrant labourer delivers child in SDM's car amid lockdown [Video]

Pregnant migrant labourer delivers child in SDM's car amid lockdown

A pregnant migrant labourer delivered a baby boy in Barwani SDM's car on May 14. She started experiencing labour pain when doctors came to screen workers who came from Gujarat. One of the doctors said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

178kakapo

KAKAPO➤Endangered Yemeni children seek rescue ◢◤ #COVID19 #SosYemen ❞ UNHCR: Child labour, marriages on rise in Yemen as Covid-19 s… https://t.co/TLWqtO1VFV 2 hours ago

danwibg

Dan Moshenberg Child labour, marriages on rise in Yemen as COVID spreads-UN agency. https://t.co/FgNO7M4x7O #Yemen 6 hours ago

yemen3fash

عفاشية يمن الشموخ RT @YemenMotamar: Child labour, marriages on rise in Yemen as COVID spreads: UN agency U.N. refugee agency sounds alarm over "potential br… 6 hours ago

YemenMotamar

تجمع احرار المؤتمر الشعبي العام 🇾🇪 Child labour, marriages on rise in Yemen as COVID spreads: UN agency U.N. refugee agency sounds alarm over "potent… https://t.co/PGxXaHQNBU 6 hours ago

khabaragency

وكالة خبر للأنباء Child labour, marriages on rise in Yemen as COVID spreads: UN agency https://t.co/EHcRLcCQlI https://t.co/H8qBgCOmtq 6 hours ago

CSISHumAgenda

CSIS Humanitarian Agenda .@UNHCRYemen said its work is near a “potential breaking point” in Yemen. Experts have warned that the country is e… https://t.co/tTWJkTYujT 8 hours ago

fulhamman7

@fulhamman7 RT @SarahChampionMP: Child labour & marriages on rise in Yemen as Covid-19 spreads ⁦@Pauline_Latham⁩ ⁦@IKWRO⁩ ⁦@KNFMHBV⁩ https://t.co/34Zy… 8 hours ago

SarahChampionMP

Sarah Champion Child labour & marriages on rise in Yemen as Covid-19 spreads ⁦@Pauline_Latham⁩ ⁦@IKWRO⁩ ⁦@KNFMHBV⁩ https://t.co/34Zy4FNFN6 8 hours ago