Child labour, marriages on rise in Yemen as COVID spreads: U.N. agency
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () The U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday its work in Yemen was near a "potential breaking point" as coronavirus spreads in the war-damaged country, with rising numbers of families resorting to begging, child labour and marrying of children.
A pregnant migrant labourer delivered a baby boy in Barwani SDM's car on May 14. She started experiencing labour pain when doctors came to screen workers who came from Gujarat. One of the doctors said,..