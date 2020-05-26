Child labour, marriages on rise in Yemen as COVID spreads: U.N. agency

KAKAPO➤Endangered Yemeni children seek rescue ◢◤ #COVID19 #SosYemen ❞ UNHCR: Child labour, marriages on rise in Yemen as Covid-19 s… https://t.co/TLWqtO1VFV 2 hours ago

Dan Moshenberg Child labour, marriages on rise in Yemen as COVID spreads-UN agency. https://t.co/FgNO7M4x7O #Yemen 6 hours ago

عفاشية يمن الشموخ RT @YemenMotamar: Child labour, marriages on rise in Yemen as COVID spreads: UN agency U.N. refugee agency sounds alarm over "potential br… 6 hours ago

تجمع احرار المؤتمر الشعبي العام 🇾🇪 Child labour, marriages on rise in Yemen as COVID spreads: UN agency U.N. refugee agency sounds alarm over "potent… https://t.co/PGxXaHQNBU 6 hours ago

وكالة خبر للأنباء Child labour, marriages on rise in Yemen as COVID spreads: UN agency https://t.co/EHcRLcCQlI https://t.co/H8qBgCOmtq 6 hours ago

CSIS Humanitarian Agenda .@UNHCRYemen said its work is near a “potential breaking point” in Yemen. Experts have warned that the country is e… https://t.co/tTWJkTYujT 8 hours ago

@fulhamman7 RT @SarahChampionMP: Child labour & marriages on rise in Yemen as Covid-19 spreads ⁦@Pauline_Latham⁩ ⁦@IKWRO⁩ ⁦@KNFMHBV⁩ https://t.co/34Zy… 8 hours ago