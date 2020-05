Breakthrough Study in Singapore Says COVID-19 is No Longer Infectious After 11 Days Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Researchers have found that SARS-CoV-2 may not be infectious anymore only 11 days after a human host has contracted it. Is the research is one step forward towards controlling this pandemic? Researchers have found that SARS-CoV-2 may not be infectious anymore only 11 days after a human host has contracted it. Is the research is one step forward towards controlling this pandemic? 👓 View full article

