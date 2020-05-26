Cummings and his 'Brexit friends' leave when they should stay, quips EU's Tusk
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () A senior European Union politician couldn't help a Brexit quip as he waded into Britain's row over Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top adviser and mastermind of leaving the bloc who is accused of violating coronavirus travel curbs.
A look at the life of Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister's senior aide. Mr Cummings made his name as the mastermind behind the successful Vote Leave Brexit campaign and is now possible the most powerful unelected person in UK politics.