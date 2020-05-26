Global  

China's Xi urges preparedness for military combat amid coronavirus epidemic

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 26 May 2020
President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China would step up its preparedness for armed combat and improve its ability to carry out military tasks as the coronavirus pandemic is having a profound impact on national security, state television reported. China's performance in fighting the new coronavirus has shown the success of military reform, Xi was quoted as saying.
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: China's Air Pollution Levels Rebound With COVID-19 Lockdowns Lifted

China's Air Pollution Levels Rebound With COVID-19 Lockdowns Lifted 01:09

 NASA and European Space Agency data shows the toxic gas emitted by vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities has almost gone back to normal levels for this time of year. Nitrogen dioxide can form acid rain higher in the atmosphere, but near the ground it can turn into a hazy layer of ozone...

Related videos from verified sources

Chinese university uses robots to replace students for graduation ceremony amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Chinese university uses robots to replace students for graduation ceremony amid coronavirus pandemic

A university in eastern China used robots to replace students for a virtual graduation ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
What the world can learn from China's response to the coronavirus | Gary Liu [Video]

What the world can learn from China's response to the coronavirus | Gary Liu

From Hong Kong, South China Morning Post CEO Gary Liu tracks China's response to the coronavirus pandemic -- from the initial outbreak in Wuhan to the shutdown of Hubei province and the containment..

Credit: TED     Duration: 58:23Published

