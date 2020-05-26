China's Xi urges preparedness for military combat amid coronavirus epidemic
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China would step up its preparedness for armed combat and improve its ability to carry out military tasks as the coronavirus pandemic is having a profound impact on national security, state television reported. China's performance in fighting the new coronavirus has shown the success of military reform, Xi was quoted as saying.
