You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Goes On Twitter To Criticize Fox News



President Donald Trump went on Twitter to criticize Fox News’ coverage of his favorability. He said he hopes that Fox News executive Roger Ailes is looking down from heaven watching what happened to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago Trump Gives WHO 30 Day Ultimatum, Threatens to Permanently Cut US Funding



Trump Gives WHO 30 Day Ultimatum, Threatens to Permanently Cut US Funding President Donald Trump posted his letter to the WHO in a Monday night tweet. He threatened to pull the U.S. out of the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this