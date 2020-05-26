Global  

Dutch prime minister didn't visit dying mother to comply with coronavirus lockdown measures

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, obeying The Netherlands’ ban on nursing home visitations during the coronavirus pandemic, did not visit his ailing mother for weeks before her death earlier this month, according to local media reports Monday.
