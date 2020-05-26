Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Missouri Officials Call For Lake Of The Ozarks Partiers To Isolate

Newsy Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Missouri Officials Call For Lake Of The Ozarks Partiers To IsolateWatch VideoMissouri officials are calling for partiers to self-quarantine after images of a crowded Lake of the Ozarks pool party on Saturday went viral.

Lake of the Ozarks is a popular travel destination for Missourians and people in surrounding states. St. Louis' mayor called the behavior "irresponsible and dangerous." St....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Pandemic cuts prep time short for Lake of the Ozarks resorts

Pandemic cuts prep time short for Lake of the Ozarks resorts 02:04

 When the pandemic struck, some resorts at the Lake of the Ozarks closed. But now as Missouri reopens, guests who once canceled have rebooked and resorts are rushing on the finishing touches for the Memorial Day weekend.

Related videos from verified sources

Video of crowds concerns KC area health experts [Video]

Video of crowds concerns KC area health experts

Kansas City area health experts react to video from the Lake of the Ozarks that shows large groups of people swimming with social distancing not being maintained.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:26Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

millermagee

Linda Magee RT @allinwithchris: Missouri health officials call for self-quarantine of partiers at Lake of the Ozarks. https://t.co/N0zwsmneKN 29 seconds ago

gikki1011

Gi Payamps RT @TODAYshow: Missouri health officials call for self-quarantine of partiers at Lake of the Ozarks https://t.co/t4Ema3oozO 4 minutes ago

DVanHook822

Diane Van Hook 🆘 ✍️ RT @birdieglad: Missouri health officials call for self-quarantine of partiers at Lake of the Ozarks: https://t.co/5LKtEsoWmJ via @AOL @kel… 15 minutes ago

ClayHayter_

🥶🥶 RT @YahooNews: Missouri health officials call for self-quarantine of partiers at Lake of the Ozarks https://t.co/ijzrcCVnpj https://t.co/EJ… 19 minutes ago

Justhumane

William Garcia. Here is one that can build walls. Missouri health officials call for self-quarantine of partiers at Lake of the Ozarks https://t.co/03ORYFPuU7 via @nbcnews 31 minutes ago

bothboys01

Ricky Tu Why bother to call for those quarantine? There is consequences if those don't care...let it be as they wanted, infe… https://t.co/4h6GzieLSM 33 minutes ago

mikeqc1975

Mike Sullivan Missouri health officials call for self-quarantine of partiers at Lake of the Ozarks https://t.co/LBGxxWzLqo via @YahooNews 34 minutes ago

skintight70

Skintight70 RT @NBCNews: "This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in s… 36 minutes ago