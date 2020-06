Related videos from verified sources Man reunited with parents 32 years after kidnapping



A Chinese man, kidnapped 32 years ago, was reunited with his biological family Monday. Mao Yin was just two years old when he was taken from his parents in 1988. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago Ex-Deputy Labor Secretary: US economy will take years to recover, not months



Larry talks with former Deputy Labor Secretary Chris Lu, who predicts the U.S. economy will need years -- not months -- to bounce back from the shutdown. Plus, actor Ed Begley, Jr., on environmental.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 25:38 Published on May 8, 2020

Tweets about this