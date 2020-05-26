World Still Amidst ‘First Wave’ Of Coronavirus Outbreak, WHO Warns
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () The World Health Organization’s executive director has warned that the world remains in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak as countries continue to struggle to contain it and others rapidly reopen even as cases rise.
The World Health Organization issued a warning on Monday to countries that are flattening their COVID-19 curve. It said countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak. Reuters reports WHO...