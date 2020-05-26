Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World Still Amidst ‘First Wave’ Of Coronavirus Outbreak, WHO Warns

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
The World Health Organization’s executive director has warned that the world remains in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak as countries continue to struggle to contain it and others rapidly reopen even as cases rise.

“We’re right in the middle of the first wave globally, Dr. Mike Ryan said. “We’re still very much...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: WHO Warns World Could See A Pandemic Second Wave If Countries Re-Open Too Soon

WHO Warns World Could See A Pandemic Second Wave If Countries Re-Open Too Soon 00:34

 The World Health Organization issued a warning on Monday to countries that are flattening their COVID-19 curve. It said countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak. Reuters reports WHO...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Around the World in 90 Seconds: May 26, 2020 [Video]

Around the World in 90 Seconds: May 26, 2020

Brazil's President Bolsonaro downplays the pandemic, a UK official and ally of Prime Minister Boris Johnson deals with a scandal, Japan loosens restrictions, Australia has a new cluster, and Spain..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:52Published
Some Doctors Voice Concerns Over America’s Ability to Handle ‘Second Wave’ of COVID-19 [Video]

Some Doctors Voice Concerns Over America’s Ability to Handle ‘Second Wave’ of COVID-19

After starting to navigate its way past the first wave of the pandemic, some doctors share concern over the U.S.’ ability to battle a second wave of coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review World Still Amidst ‘First Wave’ Of Coronavirus Outbreak, WHO Warns https://t.co/Y8WdfrqThb 8 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review World Still Amidst ‘First Wave’ Of Coronavirus Outbreak, WHO Warns https://t.co/YvqyBKQX5a 22 minutes ago

MrCoachRurik

Austin Just saw a headline, “Jeff Bezos set to become first trillionaire amidst COVID-19” Top comment: “there are 7.5 bil… https://t.co/wKJCGX748y 5 days ago