China Reportedly Sends Its Two Aircraft Carriers Into War Games Near Pratas Islands

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
China is reportedly sending its two new aircraft carriers into war games near the Pratas Islands, playing into fears that a Taiwan invasion could be next as tensions with the US continue to worsen.

The aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong are currently in Bohai Bay in the Yellow Sea on a combat readiness mission, before...
