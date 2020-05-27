Global  

DOJ Investigating Ahmaud Arbery Case As A Hate Crime

Newsy Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
DOJ Investigating Ahmaud Arbery Case As A Hate CrimeWatch VideoThe Department of Justice is now looking into the killing of Ahmaud Arbery as a federal hate crime. Arbery, a black man, was shot and killed by two white men while jogging in February.

Attorneys for Arbery's family say they met with Department of Justice officials and that the DOJ is looking into whether the...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Ahmaud Arbery Killing Is Being Investigated as Federal Hate Crime

Ahmaud Arbery Killing Is Being Investigated as Federal Hate Crime 01:05

 Ahmaud Arbery Killing Is Being Investigated as Federal Hate Crime According to the attorney for the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the U.S. Justice Department is conducting the investigation of his death as a hate crime. Georgia does not have a state hate crime statute. The unarmed 25-year-old was shot...

