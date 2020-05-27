Retweet News 2019 Indian yogi who claimed he could live without food or water dead at 90, report says https://t.co/tuLAX4WTJ1 #news 43 seconds ago

Noticia News Bitcoin Forex Marketing HealthFitness Indian yogi who claimed he could live without food or water .. FoxNews - News - Noticias - Bitcoin - CryptoCurrenc… https://t.co/vK7Rj8zqR5 9 minutes ago

MyHeadlinez Indian yogi who claimed he could live without food or water dead at 90, report says https://t.co/R10OFh2Szk 12 minutes ago

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © #e65da0e79a385d1cbb8d4d27becd4e35 #foxnewsworldworldregionsindia Indian yogi who claimed he could live without food… https://t.co/XqUDCg8I4m 25 minutes ago

MMNewzz Indian yogi who claimed he could live without food or water dead at 90, report says https://t.co/a62o38dZrg #news https://t.co/wgwL1JTptH 29 minutes ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Indian yogi who claimed he could live without food or water dead at 90, report says | Fox News https://t.co/ZHCMgZbZYT 29 minutes ago

lwankanobie RT @MailOnline: Indian yoga master who claimed he could live without food or water dies aged 90 https://t.co/0yi5RtmRs5 2 hours ago