Jasper @GeraldoRivera @Twitter @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden "I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a… https://t.co/2ZaFgrVdMx 47 seconds ago Marsha Miller RT @wvufanagent99: What a crock of***this is. Look at the bottom of Donald Trump's tweet that I have linked to. Get the facts? It takes… 2 minutes ago Joellen Pinter RT @AlexandraChalup: Donald Trump, the greatest gas-lighter on Twitter, was finally fact-checked by the platform. It takes a village to kee… 10 minutes ago A.C. Spollen ‘Is this kosher?’ Twitter takes it upon themselves to fact-check Donald Trump’s ‘unsubstantiated claim’ [screenshot… https://t.co/imUx2quQzc 34 minutes ago Mary Anne RT @IsaacDovere: Sean Hannity takes stance on wearing masks that Donald Trump refers to as political correctness: 38 minutes ago Liza RT @newscomauHQ: Twitter has taken a dramatic step to bring Donald Trump’s tweets into line, in a move that’s raised eyebrows around the wo… 41 minutes ago 👽Tomi T👽 “Donald Trump doesn’t merely want to criticize his opponents; he takes a depraved delight in inflicting pain on oth… https://t.co/RRFGFAmq9J 44 minutes ago Donald Morrison RT @IsaacDovere: Sean Hannity takes stance on wearing masks that Donald Trump refers to as political correctness: https://t.co/ep0C7FzB0b 50 minutes ago