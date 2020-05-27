Global  

No movies, no malls: Canada's cities find new ways to beat the heat in pandemic

Reuters India Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Canadian cities are opening air-conditioned recreation centers and libraries on Tuesday to allow people to cool off during a heat wave at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has shut down public swimming pools, shopping malls, movie theaters and other places that normally offer relief.
