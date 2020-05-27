No movies, no malls: Canada's cities find new ways to beat the heat in pandemic



Related videos from verified sources What If the Oscars Happen with No New Movies Released



With massive uncertainty surrounding the film industry due to COVID-19, the Academy Awards are in jeopardy of not happening. For this list, we’re looking at the existing crop of films that have been.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:51 Published 1 week ago Most Americans working from home can't remember the last time they wore real pants



Two in three Americans said they flat-out don't remember the last time they wore real pants, according to new research.In a survey of 2,000 American respondents who currently work from home, four in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this