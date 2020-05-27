No movies, no malls: Canada's cities find new ways to beat the heat in pandemic
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Canadian cities are opening air-conditioned recreation centers and libraries on Tuesday to allow people to cool off during a heat wave at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has shut down public swimming pools, shopping malls, movie theaters and other places that normally offer relief.
Amid the remote working boom, tech workers from the San Francisco Bay Area may be fleeing the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Business Insider, multiple surveys indicate city-dwellers may relocate to smaller, more affordable areas as work from home policies become the norm.
Now, a...