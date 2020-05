Sweet 16: NHL playoffs qualifying round tough to predict Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The NHL’s regular season is over and the chase for the Stanley Cup is on if hockey returns this summer. The league settled on a 24-team postseason format that Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano supported back in March as the coronavirus was shutting down sports. “You can’t eliminate teams who are out on points percentage […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Florentino Bower "Sweet 16: NHL Playoffs Qualifying Round Tough to Predict" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/jSEnPNFZkN 3 minutes ago Skater Skip "Sweet 16: NHL Playoffs Qualifying Round Tough to Predict" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/eGBKrVNIUp 4 minutes ago Davida Staub "Sweet 16: NHL Playoffs Qualifying Round Tough to Predict" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/5Dq7n9MJvA 18 minutes ago Jacki Angrisano "Sweet 16: NHL Playoffs Qualifying Round Tough to Predict" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/YjZeIkdd69 19 minutes ago Wu Fourqurean "Sweet 16: NHL Playoffs Qualifying Round Tough to Predict" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/NusE4i5ThD 24 minutes ago Alfonso Jenkins "Sweet 16: NHL Playoffs Qualifying Round Tough to Predict" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/tGxcEAwKP2 32 minutes ago Jack Styner Sweet 16: NHL playoffs qualifying round tough to predict https://t.co/lNlW8hZ9Vf 33 minutes ago AnnetteHernandez "Sweet 16: NHL Playoffs Qualifying Round Tough to Predict" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ZOKQbc9IXV 33 minutes ago