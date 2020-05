Missile attack on Yemen army base in Marib kills seven: sources Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Houthi fighters in Yemen fired missiles at a military base of the Saudi -backed government in Marib province, northeast of the capital Sanaa, on Tuesday, killing seven people including relatives of the chief of staff, three military sources said. 👓 View full article

