Deployment of Chinese Aircraft Carriers Close to Taiwan Could Trigger US Naval Confrontation Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The PLAN is doing exercises for a mock invasion that can affect the South China Sea. Conflict in the making for the US and China naval engagement that can be avoided. The PLAN is doing exercises for a mock invasion that can affect the South China Sea. Conflict in the making for the US and China naval engagement that can be avoided. 👓 View full article

