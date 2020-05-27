China has made great progress in Covid-19 vaccine research: Chinese Ambassador
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Wednesday said that China has made "great progress" in vaccine research and development in the fight against Covid-19 and, when developed, it would be accessible to developing countries. He said China and India should join hands to strengthen cooperation against the epidemic, noting Indian govt's measures to contain the spread.
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a confrontation along the LAC in Ladakh following violent clashes early this month. The Indian government has said that it will not allow China to change the status quo on the LAC. India has also accused the Chinese Army of hindering activities on the Indian...
MOST PEOPLE THINK OF CINCINNATI CHILDREN'S AS A PLACE TO GET MEDICAL CARE. BUT IT'S ALSO A HOTBED OF RESEARCH -- ESPECIALLY NOW WITH COVID 19. CINCINNATI CHILDREN'S IS PUTTING 450 THOSUAND DOLLARS TO..
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:20Published
Tweets about this
Phil@MarioBerky@TheEconomist If we ignore the ideology, just focus the facts. China has certainly made mistakes in the… https://t.co/jCc5taXAzE 4 minutes ago
Tony Chou@kcy_pea0327 as the young generation, we all proud of being a chinese.look at India south america,africa ,south eas… https://t.co/psB5rdMVxC 1 day ago
Disney China has made great progress in Covid-19 vaccine research: Chinese Ambassador https://t.co/1Cshn7YkDL 2 days ago