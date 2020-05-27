Global  

One News Page

China has made great progress in Covid-19 vaccine research: Chinese Ambassador

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Wednesday said that China has made "great progress" in vaccine research and development in the fight against Covid-19 and, when developed, it would be accessible to developing countries. He said China and India should join hands to strengthen cooperation against the epidemic, noting Indian govt's measures to contain the spread.
