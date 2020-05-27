Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
Trump promises 'big action' after threatening to shut down social networks
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Trump promises 'big action' after threatening to shut down social networks
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 (
3 hours ago
)
The threat follows Twitter adding a fact-check link underneath the president's claims about postal voting fraud
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Hong Kong
Donald Trump
Boris Johnson
European Union
Nicolás Maduro
Germany
Florida
Hong Kong Police Force
Syria
Walt Disney World
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
HBO Max
SpaceX
Tropical Storm Bertha
Minneapolis
Larry Kramer
Trump Threatens Social Media
WORTH WATCHING
More than 300 Hong Kong protesters arrested
Kathy Griffin faces backlash for suggesting President Trump should inject air
Yvette Cooper: PM has a choice between protecting Dominic Cummings and looking after national interest
EU unveils 750 bln euro plan for coronavirus recovery