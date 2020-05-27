Posts Spread Fake Trump Memorial Day Tweet

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Twitter Tags Trump's Tweet A 'Gloryfing Violence'



Twitter marked a tweet from President Donald Trump because it broke its rules by “glorifying violence.” According to Reuters, the Tweet was about people looting at protests in Minneapolis. Trump.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 22 hours ago The Dark Past Of President Trump's "When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts"



The battle between President Trump and Twitter heated up Thursday night after Twitter flagged one of the President's tweets as promoting violence. The tweet, with an historical connection to Miami,.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:55 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this