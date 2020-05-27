Global  

Posts Spread Fake Trump Memorial Day Tweet

FactCheck.org Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Facebook users are circulating a fake screenshot of a supposed tweet from President Donald Trump, which purportedly praises his own "sacrifices" in recognition of Memorial Day. Trump never posted the tweet in question.

Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump hails Nat'l Guard for work battling COVID-19

Trump hails Nat'l Guard for work battling COVID-19 01:18

 U.S. President Donald Trump honored the fallen on the Memorial Day holiday Monday, and thanked U.S. National Guard members who are among those currently on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus. Gavino Garay has more.

Twitter Tags Trump's Tweet A 'Gloryfing Violence' [Video]

Twitter Tags Trump's Tweet A 'Gloryfing Violence'

Twitter marked a tweet from President Donald Trump because it broke its rules by “glorifying violence.” According to Reuters, the Tweet was about people looting at protests in Minneapolis. Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
The Dark Past Of President Trump's "When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts" [Video]

The Dark Past Of President Trump's "When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts"

The battle between President Trump and Twitter heated up Thursday night after Twitter flagged one of the President's tweets as promoting violence.  The tweet, with an historical connection to Miami,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:55Published

