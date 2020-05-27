Posts Spread Fake Trump Memorial Day Tweet

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Facebook users are circulating a fake screenshot of a supposed tweet from President Donald Trump, which purportedly praises his own "sacrifices" in recognition of Memorial Day. Trump never posted the tweet in question.
U.S. President Donald Trump honored the fallen on the Memorial Day holiday Monday, and thanked U.S. National Guard members who are among those currently on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus. Gavino Garay has more.