Time to move on, urges British PM Boris Johnson over Cummings row

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
PM Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it was time for Britain to move on from what he described as a "very, very frustrating episode" when his closest adviser Dominic Cummings was accused of violating the coronavirus lockdown rules. "(If) what we need to do is to focus on getting the message right ... then I think what we need to do really is to move on," he said.
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Boris Johnson grilled over Cummings row

Boris Johnson grilled over Cummings row 03:04

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been grilled by the Commons Liaison Committee today on his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who allegedly breached lockdown rules last month. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

