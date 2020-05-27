Time to move on, urges British PM Boris Johnson over Cummings row

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

PM Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it was time for Britain to move on from what he described as a "very, very frustrating episode" when his closest adviser Dominic Cummings was accused of violating the coronavirus lockdown rules. "(If) what we need to do is to focus on getting the message right ... then I think what we need to do really is to move on," he said. 👓 View full article

