Theatres, cinemas, summer camps to reopen as Swiss relax virus curbs Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Switzerland said on Wednesday it would lift curbs on larger public gatherings next month and free up travel within Europe's 26-nation Schengen zone by July 6, further easing restrictions on public life as the coronavirus outbreak ebbs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this