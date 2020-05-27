Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boeing cuts 12,000 jobs as COVID-19 wallops demand for jets

CBC.ca Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry, and more cuts are coming.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs, closes 45 offices [Video]

Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs, closes 45 offices

Uber will concentrate on its core businesses in ride-hailing and food delivery and cut 23% of its workforce in an attempt to become profitable despite the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Officer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
US Private Sector Has Lost Over 20 Million Jobs, Report Says [Video]

US Private Sector Has Lost Over 20 Million Jobs, Report Says

ADP National Employment's report says that the cuts happened between March and April.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CurioGorilla

CaLi-Bano 🇽️3️⃣ @RT_com 100000 americans dead by covid-19 Boeing cuts +12000 jobs ...but the problem is Twitter. 👍 27 minutes ago

_Trina_Maria_

Trina 💫 RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Boeing cuts 12,000 jobs as COVID-19 crisis savages plane industry https://t.co/bdjS1F6wNu 30 minutes ago

JEngels15

J.Engels RT @SkyNews: #Coronavirus: Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 jobs in the US, with thousands more under threat https://t.co/gsX2w9RCNT 2 hours ago

Chalta_Purja

Chalta_Purja RT @ndtv: Boeing slashes over 12,000 US jobs amid #COVID19, thousands more planned https://t.co/ZjpMctW6jK https://t.co/tn1UxwBSWL 2 hours ago

theslimdude

Slim Dude 🥂 🐓 Boeing cuts 12,000 jobs as COVID-19 wallops demand for jets https://t.co/Q08imG7GC4 https://t.co/EVBKsibVOR 2 hours ago