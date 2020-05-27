Global  

Walt Disney World To Begin Phased Reopening In July

Newsy Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Walt Disney World To Begin Phased Reopening In JulyWatch VideoWalt Disney World is gearing up to welcome guests back to its parks this summer.

Disney's theme parks in Orlando, Florida, have been shut down since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Jim MacPhee, the senior vice president of operations for Walt Disney World, told local Florida officials that...
