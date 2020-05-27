Global  

Canadian military has located wreckage of helicopter and remains in Mediterranean

CTV News Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The Canadian Armed Forces says it has located the remains of some of the military members who died last month when the helicopter they were in crashed in the Mediterranean.
