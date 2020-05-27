Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering on Wednesday after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets. He turned…
