Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him

Japan Today Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering on Wednesday after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets. He turned…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Issues A Warning Regarding His Tweets

Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Issues A Warning Regarding His Tweets 00:32

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened social media companies. Trump said he would regulate or shut down the apps and sites, one day after Twitter added a warning to the President's tweets. According to Reuters, it's the first time Twitter has added a warning to the Commander In Cheifs...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump Threatens Social Media Companies [Video]

President Donald Trump Threatens Social Media Companies

Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump. Trump responded by threatening to regulate or shut down social media companies that he claims are trying to “silence conservative voices.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:23Published
Uttarakhand Police files FIR for spreading fake news regarding forest fire [Video]

Uttarakhand Police files FIR for spreading fake news regarding forest fire

Uttarakhand Police have filed FIR against some people for spreading fake news regarding forest fire in the state. While speaking to ANI, DG (Law and Order) of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump fuming at social media over Twitter fact check. How platforms handle misinformation differently

As Trump's platform of choice, Twitter finds itself at the center of the debate over how social media sites should handle political misinformation.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesBrisbane TimesThe WrapWorldNewsPremium Times NigeriaReutersIndependentMashable

Expert: Fact-checking Trump tweets 'appropriate'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering a day after Twitter added fact checks to two of his...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

MaiWorld51

Michael D ⚓ #MAGAveteran RT @PamelaGeller: President Trump Threatens Regulation or Shutdown of Social Media Companies” “Big Action To Follow” https://t.co/3aWoR2R0G… 6 seconds ago

LennaLeprena

Lenna Leprena RT @KoparaFallsKid: "1984" comes to life. Trump threatens social media after Twitter puts warning on his false claims https://t.co/p2NkKH… 7 seconds ago

82MyLady

🕊Cynthia🕊 RT @CNNPolitics: President Donald Trump threatens to crack down on social media platforms after Twitter adds a fact-check label to two of h… 9 seconds ago

sal72951

Sal RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Trump threatens to ‘strongly regulate’ social media platforms after Twitter flags two of president’s posts |… 10 seconds ago

robeberhardt

robeberhardt RT @RobbieGramer: Trump's secretary of state tweets this a couple hours after Trump himself threatens to strongly regulate or shut down soc… 16 seconds ago

KemalSaracoglu

Kemal Saraçoğlu RT @nowthisnews: Trump threatened to ‘close down’ social media platforms after Twitter fact-checked one of his tweets https://t.co/QeLNOFMl… 17 seconds ago

v_shakthi

Shakthi Vadakkepat Trump threatened to ‘close down’ social media platforms after Twitter fact-checked one of his tweets https://t.co/IiyvcDMgbS 18 seconds ago

CharmingChica

Melanie aka Melooney RT @goodregs: This threat would violate Trump's own executive order on regulation. Go figure. https://t.co/NEbmazYtzu 21 seconds ago