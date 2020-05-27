|
Afghanistan’s Mass Release Of Taliban Prisoners Revives Peace Process, But Seen As ‘Big Gamble’ – Analysis
|
|
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
By Frud Bezhan*
(RFE/RL) — Afghanistan’s flagging peace process was on the verge of collapse following weeks of devastating militant attacks, mounting public anger, and the halt of a major prisoner swap.
But a brief cease-fire between the government and the Taliban has breathed new life into efforts to negotiate an end...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Afghanistan frees 100 Taliban prisoners
The Afghan government freed 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday as a first step in a peace process with the hardline Islamists, despite the group's suspension of talks on a planned prisoner exchange..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Tweets about this