Pompeo Says Hong Kong ‘No Longer Autonomous’

Thursday, 28 May 2020 () US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared that Hong Kong can no longer be considered autonomous from mainland China, admitting that Washington had once hoped to use the city to change the system in Beijing, but failed.
