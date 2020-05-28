Global  

Pompeo Says Hong Kong ‘No Longer Autonomous’

Eurasia Review Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared that Hong Kong can no longer be considered autonomous from mainland China, admitting that Washington had once hoped to use the city to change the system in Beijing, but failed.

“I certified to Congress today that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China 01:28

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

