George Floyd death: Pressure mounts for US officers to be charged

Al Jazeera Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Calls grow for prosecution of cops involved in the arrest an unarmed Black man who died after police pinned him down.
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Four Cops Fired Over George Floyd Death

Four Cops Fired Over George Floyd Death 01:09

 Four police officers were fired over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

2 Officers Fired After George Floyd's Death Have History Of Use-Of-Force [Video]

2 Officers Fired After George Floyd's Death Have History Of Use-Of-Force

We have requested the personnel files for the former officers. We should learn even more once those are released, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:02). WCCO 4 News At 10 - May 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:02Published
Trump Announces Investigation On Death Of Unarmed Minneapolis Black Man [Video]

Trump Announces Investigation On Death Of Unarmed Minneapolis Black Man

President Donald Trump said the Justice Department and the FBI began a case on police brutality. He said they are looking into the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody in Minneapolis...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

LeBron James responds to George Floyd’s death with photo of Colin Kaepernick kneeling

LeBron James responds to George Floyd’s death with photo of Colin Kaepernick kneelingLeBron James was one of several athletes and celebrities to speak out Tuesday following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday after Minneapolis...
WorldNews


WellmannGwen

Gwendolyn Wellmann RT @AJEnglish: George Floyd death: Pressure mounts for US officers to be charged https://t.co/GwWkfKp2pz 32 seconds ago

Rayna_Jenkins

Rayna Sugar Skull 💀 RT @emotional_mua: The murderers responsible for the death of George Floyd are no longer employed. That’s not enough - this petition aims a… 4 minutes ago

Peter_de_Pagter

Peter de Pagter George Floyd death: Pressure mounts for US officers to be charged https://t.co/yCzSrs1d5G via PdP 6 minutes ago

jazmasigan_2

Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @AJENews: "A public lynching without a rope." Pressure mounts in US for four police officers to be charged over the death of George Flo… 8 minutes ago

emotional_mua

Mikey 💖 The murderers responsible for the death of George Floyd are no longer employed. That’s not enough - this petition a… https://t.co/I6wGba9FEv 11 minutes ago

chillinginLV

LV Recovering Democrat 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 For 7 min the Officer kept full body pressure on handcuffed George Floyd's Aorta cutting of his blood supply! New… https://t.co/W6D10oFEoU 12 minutes ago