U.S. weighs options 'across the spectrum' to punish China over Hong Kong

Reuters India Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The Trump administration is crafting a range of options to punish China over its tightening grip on Hong Kong, including targeted sanctions, new tariffs and further restrictions on Chinese companies, according to U.S. officials and people familiar with the discussions.
As Thousands Take To The Streets, Beijing Vows To Crack Down On Hong Kongers

As Thousands Take To The Streets, Beijing Vows To Crack Down On Hong Kongers

 The Chinese government is in a rush to assert more control of former British colony Hong Kong. It's a continuation of China's efforts to increase control over Hong Kong following mass protests in 2019. According to Business Insider, Beijing has pledged to impose new national security laws on the city...

