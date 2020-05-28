Minnesota man regrets questioning black tenants in building
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota venture capitalist said it was a mistake to question a group of black businessmen about being tenants in a building after the incident went viral on social media, and he lost his office lease. The video shows Tom Austin, a white man, saying he was going to call 911 on […]
