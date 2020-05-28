Global  

Coronavirus death toll in US crosses one lakh

Mid-Day Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the US has crossed one lakh, the highest for any country in the world, as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc across the globe by upending life and disrupting economic activity. The wave of deaths, one-third of which has come from the world's financial capital of New York and...
News video: Nation Continues To Reopen As US Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100K

 More than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus in the U.S., the highest death toll of any nation, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. There have been nearly 1.7 million confirmed cases of the virus across the country (out of more than 5.6 million cases worldwide).

