sediciós RT @9NewsMelb: Police have shot dead a man armed with a knife on the Monash Freeway. Passing motorists witnessed the tense standoff and th… 3 minutes ago the militant historian Another man shot dead by police in Victoria. A man, surrounded by scores of police and armed only with a knife, was… https://t.co/q1hkOWsc99 6 minutes ago Nine News Melbourne Police have shot dead a man armed with a knife on the Monash Freeway. Passing motorists witnessed the tense stando… https://t.co/2CKXTgSR5n 8 minutes ago LiveStrong🌎🍃❤️🦅 AUSTRALIA: An armed man has been shot dead by police on Melbourne's Monash Freeway 35 minutes ago Joshua Raoul Whittle RT @abcnews: #BREAKING: An armed man has been shot dead by police on Melbourne's Monash Freeway. 44 minutes ago JOHN Armed man shot dead by police on busy highway after standoff incompetent police again shoot him in the leg not ki… https://t.co/cSrsTPIMky 1 hour ago Mike Amor RT @cassiezervos: MONASH FREEWAY: A man has been shot dead by police. It’s believed he was armed and threatened officers. Homicide squad on… 3 hours ago Margaret Hollingdale 'Police have shot dead a Narre Warren man they say was armed with a knife' https://t.co/THQxOPWggd 3 hours ago