Top campaign advisor says Biden would sanction China over Hong Kong
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Joe Biden would sanction China if president for its plan to impose new national security rules on Hong Kong, his campaign said on Wednesday, and accused President Donald Trump of having "enabled" Beijing's curbs on freedoms in the former British colony.
The Chinese government is in a rush to assert more control of former British colony Hong Kong. It's a continuation of China's efforts to increase control over Hong Kong following mass protests in 2019. According to Business Insider, Beijing has pledged to impose new national security laws on the city...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced..