Three newest COVID-19 cases stem from 'irresponsible' traveller who failed to self-isolate: N.B. premier Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

New Brunswick has reported its third new case of COVID-19 in the last week and all are in a single cluster connected to a health-care worker at the Campbellton Hospital who failed to self-isolate after travelling to Quebec. 👓 View full article

