Related videos from verified sources What is the row between Donald Trump and Twitter about?



Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has defended the platform’s decision to fact-check Donald Trump’s tweets after Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg questioned the move. Earlier this week, Twitter added.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 25 minutes ago Trump to sign social media order: White House



On Wednesday White House officials said U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies Thursday, but gave no further details, escalating Trump's ongoing feud with.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:30 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this Francisco Morales RT @kylegriffin1: The White House did not consult the Federal Communications Commission on the forthcoming executive order on social media… 15 seconds ago Farrell RT @vegix: Go ahead, you feckless, spineless, brainless coward. 😡 Censor us all even more! 🤐 Shut down social media! Watch that pent up… 3 minutes ago