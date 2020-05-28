Global  

New Zealand Discharges Last Hospitalized COVID-19 Patient

Newsy Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
New Zealand Discharges Last Hospitalized COVID-19 PatientWatch VideoNew Zealand health officials say the country now has no hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The last patient was discharged from a hospital in Auckland. 

In a press conference Wednesday, health officials announced that there are only 21 remaining active cases of the virus. No new cases have been reported in the...
