New Zealand Discharges Last Hospitalized COVID-19 Patient
Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Watch VideoNew Zealand health officials say the country now has no hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The last patient was discharged from a hospital in Auckland.
In a press conference Wednesday, health officials announced that there are only 21 remaining active cases of the virus. No new cases have been reported in the...
