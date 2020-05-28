Global  

Coronavirus in Africa: Manhunts underway in Malawi, Zimbabwe after hundreds escape quarantine centers

FOXNews.com Thursday, 28 May 2020
Manhunts are underway in Malawi and Zimbabwe Thursday after hundreds of people -- including dozens infected with the coronavirus – busted out of quarantine centers. 
