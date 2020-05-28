U.K. Starts Massive New 'Test And Trace' Program
Watch VideoThe U.K.'s National Health Service started a massive new "test and trace" campaign on Thursday.
Here's how it works: The program's 25,000 contact tracers text, email or call people who test positive with COVID-19 and ask them who they have been in contact with.
Then, those people in the second wave are ...
Matt Hancock has launched the UK government's track and trace program at today's Downing Street press briefing. The health secretary added that, for the system to be effective, track and trace would have to become "a new way of life". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at... Government launch NHS 'Test and Trace' program 02:32
