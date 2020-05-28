Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.K. Starts Massive New 'Test And Trace' Program

Newsy Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
U.K. Starts Massive New 'Test And Trace' ProgramWatch VideoThe U.K.'s National Health Service started a massive new "test and trace" campaign on Thursday.

Here's how it works: The program's 25,000 contact tracers text, email or call people who test positive with COVID-19 and ask them who they have been in contact with. 

Then, those people in the second wave are...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Government launch NHS 'Test and Trace' program

Government launch NHS 'Test and Trace' program 02:32

 Matt Hancock has launched the UK government's track and trace program at today's Downing Street press briefing. The health secretary added that, for the system to be effective, track and trace would have to become "a new way of life". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

All you need to know from the May 27 Covid-19 briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the May 27 Covid-19 briefing

Health Secretary sets out the new NHS test and trace scheme and announces a further expansion of Covid-19 testing, with under-5s now eligible, at the coronavirus daily briefing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published
Matt Hancock sets out new Test and Trace scheme [Video]

Matt Hancock sets out new Test and Trace scheme

Health Secretary Matt Hancock sets out the NHS Test and Trace service at the Downing Street coronavirus briefing. The scheme will launch in England from Thursday and is the start of replacing the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published

Tweets about this

Newsy

Newsy But a group of fifty affiliated unions warned the test and trace system could be detrimental for workers who are fo… https://t.co/etcFMPwxOM 3 minutes ago