UK PM Johnson says groups of six people can meet outside from Monday
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Groups of up to 6 people will be able to meet outside in England from Monday if they maintain social distancing, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as he confirmed that tests had been met to ease the coronavirus lockdown further.
