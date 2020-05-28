Global  

UK PM Johnson says groups of six people can meet outside from Monday

Reuters Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Groups of up to 6 people will be able to meet outside in England from Monday if they maintain social distancing, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as he confirmed that tests had been met to ease the coronavirus lockdown further.
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Groups of six can gather for BBQs from Monday

Groups of six can gather for BBQs from Monday 02:17

 Boris Johnson said up to six people from different households could get together in private gardens and outdoors from 1 June.

