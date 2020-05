Turkey's Erdogan says many facilities to reopen on June 1 Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey will lift restrictions on intercity travel and allow restaurants, cafes, parks and sports facilities to reopen from June 1 as it eases restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this