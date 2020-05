Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — As daylight drained from the sky in Brazil’s capital, dozens of cars formed a line, all filled with passengers set to indulge in one of the few diversions allowed in the age of social distancing: a film at the drive-in. Red lantern in hand, Jair de Souza guided the drivers through […] 👓 View full article