George Floyd death: Minneapolis official Andrea Jenkins sings Amazing Grace and calls racism 'public health issue'
Thursday, 28 May 2020 (
1 day ago)
'Until we name this virus, this disease that has infected America for the past 400 years, we will never, ever resolve this issue,' Ms Jenkins says
