USA continues war games to learn how to nuke Russia

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

It was reported that the USA intends to continue its long-range missions of strategic nuclear bombers. Defense News publication makes a reference to a source in the United States Strategic Command of the US Armed Forces (USSTRATCOM). First and foremost, it goes about training flights to the borders of Russia and China, as well as "nuclear bombing exercises," to conduct a nuclear attack on the Crimea and Kaliningrad, Murmansk and several territories of the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation. Officially, the US command conducts such events as part of activities to ensure the protection of NATO allies and contain potential adversaries. Noteworthy, the USA has been increasing the number of such flights lately. 👓 View full article

